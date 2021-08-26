Pentagon confirms explosion outside Kabul airport as U.S. rushes toward Afghanistan evacuation deadline

People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 25, 2021.

In the last 24 hours, Western forces evacuated 13,400 people out of Kabul on 91 military cargo aircraft flights. Since the mass evacuations began on Aug. 14, approximately 95,700 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan. About 101,300 people have been evacuated since the end of July, including about 4,500 U.S. citizens and their families.

The latest revelation comes hours after the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert urging Americans to avoid traveling to Kabul airport. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the alert said.

It was unclear whether there were any casualties, according to the Pentagon's top spokesman, John Kirby.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where Western forces are rushing to evacuate as many people as possible.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated to leaders of the G-7, NATO, United Nations and European Union that the United States will withdraw its military from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

The president warned that staying longer in Afghanistan carries serious risks for foreign troops and civilians. Biden said that ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the terror group, presents a growing threat to the airport.

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians," he said.

The Taliban said earlier Tuesday that the group will no longer allow Afghan nationals to leave the country on evacuation flights nor will they accept an extension of the withdrawal deadline beyond the end of the month.

"We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

"They [the Americans] have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them, but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave and we will not extend the deadline," he said. Evacuations carried out by foreign forces after Aug. 31 would be a "violation" of a Biden administration promise to end the U.S. military's mission in the country, Mujahid said.

