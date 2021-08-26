Biden vows to complete Afghanistan evacuation, hunt down ISIS leaders after Kabul attack

President Joe Biden clasps his hands as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed to complete the evacuation of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan after a deadly terror attack near Kabul's airport took the lives of a dozen U.S. service members and many Afghans.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said from the White House. "We will rescue Americans, we will get our Afghan allies and the mission will go on. America will not be intimidated."

The U.S. has about 5,400 military personnel assisting with the emergency evacuation efforts in Kabul.

U.S. Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic were killed and 15 were wounded after two suicide bombers detonated explosives.

McKenzie, who oversees America's military operations in the region, also said that a number of Afghan civilians were also killed in the blast, but was not able to provide a precise number. He added that the current U.S. military assessment is that the bombers were ISIS fighters.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.