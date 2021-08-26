GOP lawmaker who spearheaded Trump tax cuts says Dems have great chance to pass spending bills by October

Rep. Kevin Brady, the Texas Republican who took a leading role in pushing former President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut bill in 2017, said Thursday that he thinks Democrats will be able to force two massive spending bills through Congress before October.

Prospects for both a bipartisan $1 trillion physical infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bid dimmed last week, when a group of centrist Democrats threatened to withhold their support.

The group of nine moderate Democrats demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promise them a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package prior to passing the Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion package aimed at climate change, poverty and so-called "human infrastructure."

Pelosi and the nine moderates, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, managed to strike a deal this week and forged ahead on a combined $4.5 trillion in fiscal stimulus.

CNBC's Joe Kernen asked Brady for his thoughts on the odds Democrats will be able to pass both bills in the House before the end of September given what's expected to be a lengthy markup process.

I think the odds "could be good," Brady replied. "I think Democrats have a lot of momentum after this week's vote. I don't think anyone dreamed that the speaker would be able to, in effect, bully every member of her conference into giving a green light to these tax increases. But she did."

The conceding tone from Brady, who is retiring from Congress, came in stark contrast to a defiant House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who on Wednesday vowed to do everything he can to stop the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending plans backed by President Joe Biden.