European stocks set to retreat as global markets subdued ahead of Fed symposium

LONDON — European shares are set to pull back Thursday, with global markets striking a cautious tone as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers gather for a closely watched monetary policy summit.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 25 points lower at 7,125, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 49 points to 15,811 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 12 points to 6,664, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated on Thursday, with Chinese stocks leading losses, while South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures were also fractionally lower in early premarket trade after the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high.

The Fed's Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday. Markets will be watching Friday's closing remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell for indications on when the central bank may start tapering its monetary stimulus program.