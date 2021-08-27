How much you'll need to invest every month to earn $35,000 per year in interest for retirement

There are countless retirement strategies that can help you fund your golden years.

But an interest-only retirement plan can help remove one of the biggest fears about life after leaving your job: Will my money outlast me?

Here's a case study.

If you want to get $35,000 every year in retirement, you will need to save more than $1.1 million.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of the numbers and to learn how much you will need to save every month to reach your goal.



Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.