India won't surprise markets with sudden rate hike, central bank governor says

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference in Mumbai. Punit Paranjpe | AFP | Getty Images

India's central bank is in no hurry to reverse course on record low interest rates despite mounting worries around inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das told CNBC. "We are constantly monitoring the situation and we will act at the appropriate time. At the current juncture, we feel that appropriate time has not come," Das told CNBC's Tanvir Gill. The RBI last slashed its repo rate — the rate at which it lends to commercial banks — in May 2020 and has maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance to help India get its economy back on track. Since last year, the central bank has introduced several dozen measures aimed at boosting growth and mitigating the impacts of Covid-19 on the economy. Once the "revival of economic activity shows signs of durability, signs of sustainability, I think that should be an appropriate time for the Reserve Bank, or for the monetary policy, to think of, or perhaps consider a change in course," he said in a pre-recorded interview on Thursday.

He added that the central bank will not announce any policy shifts without first preparing the markets. "All our actions will be calibrated, they will be well-timed, they will be cautious," Das said. " We don't want to give any sudden shock or any sudden surprises to the markets."

Growth momentum

Last year, India shut down most of the country for several months during the first Covid-19 wave, which pushed the economy to a 7.3% contraction for the fiscal year ending March 31. A devastating second wave between late March and early May led the RBI to revise down its projected growth rate by 1% to 9.5% for next fiscal year. Das told CNBC that data shows a rebound of activity in parts of the economy such as the manufacturing and non-contact heavy service sectors.

However, capacity utilization — which measures how fully firms are using their resources — is still nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels, he said. "At this point of time, we are watching the revival of the economic activity — there is still uncertainty prevailing around the pandemic," Das said. He pointed to small upticks in Covid-19 cases in some pockets of the country — media reports said the Indian state of Kerala logged a sharp rise in infection.

Inflation is 'transitory'

Rising prices are a growing worry in many countries, where the concern is that if inflation becomes persistent, central banks may be forced to curb their ultra-loose monetary policies and raise interest rates. South Korea on Thursday became the first major economy to raise interest rates during the pandemic, and investors are expecting others to eventually follow suit.

I would not put stagflation as an issue on the table for discussion in the context of India. Shaktikanta Das Governor, Reserve Bank of India