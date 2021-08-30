Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Meituan earnings ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start on Monday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan's earnings.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,880 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,860. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,641.14.

Shares in Australia, meanwhile, looked set to dip. The SPI futures contract was at 7,441.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,488.30.

Investors in the region will look ahead to the release of earnings from Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Monday.

In other Chinese tech developments, Beijing is reportedly looking at new rules that would restrict domestic internet firms from going public in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal.