EU recommends reinstating travel restrictions on U.S. travelers

It was fun while it lasted.

The European Union recommended member states reinstate travel restrictions on U.S. visitors that were lifted as recently as June, according to multiple media reports.

Plans for the move, first reported by Reuters, arose amid a Covid-19 surge fueled by the delta variant and a lack of reciprocity from American officials, who have not lifted the U.S. entry ban on EU citizens earlier this year.

Now that restrictions are renewed, Americans traveling to the bloc's 27 member nations might be be subject to measures such as Covid testing, quarantine upon arrival and a halt to all non-essential travel. The EU recommendation is non-binding, however, and member states retain control over their own border restrictions vis-a-vis Covid.

According to published reports, the EU is also removing five other nations from its nonbinding list of 23 nations exempted from travel restrictions: Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Countries reportedly retaining least restrictive status include Canada, Japan, Qatar and Ukraine.

The EU maintains a website detailing developments on international visitor access at Reopen.europa.eu/en.

