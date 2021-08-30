European markets head for higher open, reflecting buoyant global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Monday, reflecting broadly positive trade in global markets overnight.

Germany's DAX is expected to open 4 points higher at 15,842, France's CAC 40 up 3 points at 6,680 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points higher at 26,006, according to IG. U.K. markets are closed for a public holiday.

A positive start to the trading week in the final days of August reflects sentiment elsewhere, with U.S. stock futures steady in overnight trading on Sunday, and shares higher in Asia-Pacific.

It's expected that U.S. stocks could stay range-bound until the release of August's jobs report on Friday, however. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 750,000 jobs were created in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.