Photos: Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive safely as U.S. winds down its withdrawal

Evacuees from Afghanistan watch others disembark the aircraft after arriving at Naval Station Rota in Spain on Aug. 27, 2021.

Evacuees from Afghanistan are arriving in nations across the globe as the U.S. winds down the withdrawal of all its troops from the country by Tuesday. Since mass evacuations began Aug. 14, the U.S. has helped airlift approximately 116,700 people out of Afghanistan, according to the latest figures from the White House.

Afghan nationals arriving in the United States will be housed temporarily at Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort Bliss in Texas and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

In Kabul on Monday, U.S. missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets near Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the airlift is taking place.

On Thursday, 13 U.S. service members and dozens more people were killed in a suicide bombing attack just outside the Kabul airport. The U.S. continued its evacuation efforts despite warnings of more terror attacks and over the weekend conducted two known drone strikes against ISIS-K members believed to be involved in the attack.