Politics

Photos: Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive safely as U.S. winds down its withdrawal

Scott Mlyn
Lynne Pate
Share
Evacuees from Afghanistan watch others disembark the aircraft after arriving at Naval Station Rota in Spain on Aug. 27, 2021.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox | U.S. Navy | via Reuters

Evacuees from Afghanistan are arriving in nations across the globe as the U.S. winds down the withdrawal of all its troops from the country by Tuesday. Since mass evacuations began Aug. 14, the U.S. has helped airlift approximately 116,700 people out of Afghanistan, according to the latest figures from the White House.

Afghan nationals arriving in the United States will be housed temporarily at Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort Bliss in Texas and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

In Kabul on Monday, U.S. missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets near Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the airlift is taking place.

On Thursday, 13 U.S. service members and dozens more people were killed in a suicide bombing attack just outside the Kabul airport. The U.S. continued its evacuation efforts despite warnings of more terror attacks and over the weekend conducted two known drone strikes against ISIS-K members believed to be involved in the attack.

United States

An Afghan family arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Aug. 27, 2021, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Oliver Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
An Afghan boy boards a bus taking refugees to a processing center after they arrived at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 25, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
A "welcome home" balloon floats beside a boy hugging his mother upon her arrival from Afghanistan as they are reunited at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center after they arrived at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
Afghan refugees ride a bus to a processing center at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 25, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
An Afghan girl holding a U.S. flag waits with her parents for relatives at a processing center for evacuees from Afghanistan near Dulles International Airport on Aug. 24, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Germany

A U.S. military officer plays a ukulele for evacuees from Afghanistan at a waiting area at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Aug. 26, 2021.
Andreas Rentz | Getty Images
Children evacuated from Afghanistan wait at a temporary shelter in the U.S. Army's Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Aug. 30, 2021.
Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
U.S. Air Force airmen play soccer with Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Aug. 21, 2021.
US Air Force | Reuters
Medical support personnel help an Afghan mother, whose identity has been digitally obscured at the source, with her family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany moments after she delivered a baby aboard the aircraft on Aug. 21, 2021.
US Air Force | via Reuters

France

Shakiba Dawod, an Afghan artist who lives in France, kisses her mother, Qadira, at a reception center near Paris on Aug. 27, 2021. They are reuniting for the first time in 12 years, after Dawod's family was evacuated from Afghanistan.
Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Kosovo

Afghan evacuees arrive at Pristina International Airport in Pristina, Kosovo, via a U.S. Air Force cargo plane, on Aug. 29, 2021.
Ferdi Limani | Getty Images

Kuwait

Afghan evacuees leave a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane after arriving at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Aug. 24, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks | U.S. Air Force | via Reuters

Qatar

Children of Afghan evacuees give a thumbs-up as they play in a park along with their mother at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 27, 2021.
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters

Spain

Nilofar Bayat, captain of the Afghan wheelchair basketball team, arrives at Torrejon Air Base outside Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 20, 2021, with her compatriots after being evacuated from Kabul.
Mariscal | Pool | Reuters

United Arab Emirates

A girl evacuated from Afghanistan is seen through a glass window after arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Aug. 19, 2021.
Rula Rouhana | Reuters

— CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.