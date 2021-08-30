Saudi Arabia's former intel chief calls weapons proliferation risk in Afghanistan very worrying as terror threat grows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief says he is very worried that American weapons could fall into the hands of militant groups such as Al Qaeda, bolstering a sworn enemy of the United States in the wake of an exit from Afghanistan that he says was mismanaged.

"I don't know which word to use, whether incompetence, carelessness, bad management — it was all a combination of those things," Prince Turki Al-Faisal told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Paris on Saturday.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal served as head of the Saudi intelligence services between 1979 and 2001, helping to coordinate anti-Communist activity in Afghanistan during the Soviet invasion. He later tried — and failed — to negotiate the return of Osama bin Laden to Saudi Arabia in the years before 9/11.

"You know Al Qaeda targeted the kingdom first before anyone else," Al-Faisal said, referring to Saudi Arabia. "It is very worrisome, that aspect of it, and now with this weaponry the ally of the Taliban, Al Qaeda, may get their hands on, it's going to be even more worrisome," he added.

Taliban forces have been pictured with a range of U.S.-made weaponry and vehicles seized from the Afghan military, sparking fear in Saudi Arabia about the enduring threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda and where and with whom the equipment might end up.

"When Mr. Trump made the deal with the Taliban before he left office, it was inevitable that the government would lose its legitimacy," Al-Faisal said. "It's difficult to know what led the United States to negotiate with them," he added.

The comments are the first openly critical response from America's Gulf Arab allies since the fall of Kabul on August 15.