Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; investors watch Chinese video game firms following new rules

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, as investors monitor Chinese video game stocks following new rules limiting the number of hours kids can spending playing such games.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.63% while the Topix index declined 0.61%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.1% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded below the flatline.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent and Netease will be watched by investors on Tuesday after new rules published Monday by China's National Press and Publication Administration showed plans to limit the time that those under 18 years spend playing video games to just three hours a week.