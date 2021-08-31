China's services activity contracts for the first time since early 2020, official data shows

A Meituan food courier delivers a bag of food to a resident of a neighborhood under lockdown due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak on August 11, 2021, in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province of China.

BEIJING — China's services industry contracted in August for the first time since the height of the pandemic early last year, according to official data released Tuesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics' monthly survey of businesses found the non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.5 in August, down from 53.3 in July.

The latest reading also marked the first drop below the 50 line since February 2020 when China shut down more than half the country in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Readings below 50 indicate contraction in business activity from the prior month, while those above 50 reflect expansion.