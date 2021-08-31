Don't make any critical mistakes when expanding your business

"We know our clients love us already. I know the demand is there. National is not the way to go," Emily Elias said.

Yet his wife believes there is still more money to be made locally.

The company is on target to bring in $1.4 million in sales this year, he noted.

"Taking this nationwide, you are talking about hundreds of millions [of dollars in sales]," 37-year-old Chris Elias said on CNBC's " Money Court ."

For Chris and Emily Elias, it was a debate over whether to broaden their existing mobile dog-grooming business, Massapequa, New York-based The Ruff Life, into other cities or to offer a local brick-and-mortar location that had them at a standstill.

When partners disagree, it also adds some tension into the mix, especially if they are married.

Chris and Emily Elias, who own a mobile dog grooming company in Massapequa, New York, have been debating about how to expand their business.

It's not uncommon for partners to disagree on the next step for their business, or even whether they should expand, said small business expert Barry Moltz, who used to own his own businesses and is now a consultant.

"The key to success is not making any fatal mistakes that are going to kill your business," he said.

That means don't invest more money than you can afford to lose, especially when testing out new concepts, Moltz explained.

Before you decide to expand, make sure you have some extra profit or cash to reinvest into the business. The Eliases, for instance, have $100,000 to put into their expansion.

It's also important to figure out your "why." It could be a larger profit, a way to diversify or to get bigger in order to sell the business, for example, said Moltz, who has worked with married partners who have disagreed over expansion plans.

Then, figure out how to test the growth strategy without going all in, and decide if you should test more than one thing at a time.

"You want to dip your toe in and see what works and what doesn't work," Moltz said.

Evaluate the results and, from there, either double down on a strategy that worked, or figure out something else if the results were bad.

Since the Eliases already found success locally, O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary, who presides over "Money Court," decided the couple should expand by deploying more mobile vans in their current area. He also told them to come up with a business plan for a possible brick-and-mortar location.