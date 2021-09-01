5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. S&P 500 takes win streak into historically tough September

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

2. ADP set to report on August hiring at U.S. companies

A woman walks by a "Now Hiring" sign outside a store on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

ADP is set to report at 8:15 a.m. ET its August look at hiring at U.S. companies. Economists expect private sector job gains of 600,000 last month. The 330,000 total in July was far short of estimates. The ADP numbers have not been a great barometer during the Covid pandemic of what the government's monthly report might show Friday. Economists expect 720,000 nonfarm payrolls additions and a dip in the nation's unemployment rate to 5.2%. The economy created a better-than-expected 943,000 new jobs in July as the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. The latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims is out Thursday.

3. Oil up ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Gulf Coast assesses Ida damage

Broken power lines, destroyed by Hurricane Ida, are seen along a highway near a petroleum refinery on August 30, 2021 outside LaPlace, Louisiana. Michael Robinson Chavez | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Oil prices rose modestly ahead of Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia are expected to stick to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day each month through December. U.S. oil prices broke a four-month winning in August, falling nearly 7.4% in their worst month since October 2020. That's despite last week's gain of 10.6% in advance of Hurricane Ida, which slammed the Gulf Coast on Sunday, temporarily halting oil production and refinery operations. About 985,000 customers in Louisiana remained in the dark early Wednesday as the region suffers from sweltering heat.

4. Biden to meet with Ukraine president, defends end of Afghanistan war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky meets US New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy in Kiev, Ukraine on June 02, 2021. Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

President Joe Biden will unveil a wide-ranging humanitarian and military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, during a visit by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the White House. A now infamous call between Zelensky and Donald Trump in 2019 was a cornerstone of the former U.S. president's first impeachment case.

US President Joe Biden speaks on ending the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2021. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

In an address to the nation Tuesday afternoon, Biden defended his decision to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years, saying the era of large U.S. military deployments to rebuild other nations has ended. The Taliban, ousted from power after the 9/11 attacks, now control nearly all of Afghanistan.

5. CDC chief urges unvaccinated Americans to refrain from Labor Day travel

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky listens during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images