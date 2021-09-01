Apple will let some apps guide users to websites to make payments, bypassing Apple’s cut

- The rule does not apply to all transactions through the App Store. Game oriented in-app purchases will still need to use Apple's payment system.
Apple on Wednesday said that some apps will be allowed to provide a link to their websites to prompt users to sign up for a subscription.
Apple previously forbid app makers from directing users to subscribe through a website, for example to sign up for a service like Spotify or Netflix. Instead developers were directed to Apple's own billing, which takes between 15% and 30% of the gross sales.
The issue is one of the main complaints of developers who say Apple's App Store has anticompetitive practices. Those include Spotify, whose complaint was a factor in the European Union's decision to say Apple breaks competition rules.
Apple said the decision was made as part of a settlement with the Japan Fair Trade Commission but that it was applying the new rule globally.