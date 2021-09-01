Trump Org. security chief Matthew Calamari Jr., son of top executive, to testify before Manhattan grand jury

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, AL.

Matthew Calamari Jr., the director of security for the Trump Organization and the son of its chief operating officer, is expected to testify this week before a Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's company, a source told CNBC on Wednesday.

Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena for his testimony earlier this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

He is expected to testify Thursday, said the source, who declined to be named in order to discuss the secret grand jury proceedings.

The development in the ongoing investigation comes two months after the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in connection with an alleged tax-avoidance scheme spanning 15 years. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

Calamari Jr.'s testimony could grant him crucial immunity protections in the wide-ranging and long-running criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is also probing Trump's company "in a criminal capacity."