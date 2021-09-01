Xiaomi officially registers its electric vehicle business and says it has 300 staff

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holds a press conference about Xiaomi's new logo and Xiaomi's car building on March 30, 2021 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has officially registered its electric vehicle business and said the division has entered a "substantial development phase," the company said.

The name of the subsidiary is Xiaomi EV, Inc. and it was set up with a previously announced registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion).

In March, the Beijing-headquartered firm announced plans to launch an electric car business and invest $10 billion over the next decade.

Xiaomi EV now has 300 employees, the company said, and the business is led by the group's founder and CEO Lei Jun.