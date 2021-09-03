MongoDB surge wraps up a massive week for open-source software as a business

When IBM agreed to pay $34 billion for Red Hat in late 2018, the deal marked a watershed moment for open-source software, proving that companies could package free tools into highly valuable products.

That purchase price may soon look like a quaint relic of the past.

On Friday, MongoDB's stock price surged roughly 25% after the open-source database developer beat analysts' earnings estimates and gave an optimistic forecast. Founded in 2007, almost 15 years after Red Hat, MongoDB's market cap has swelled past $32 billion, putting it within reach of becoming the most-valuable open-source company on record.

But that's only on the public market.

Earlier this week, Databricks, which is only eight years old, said it raised $1.6 billion at a $38 billion valuation in a private financing round led by Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global. Databricks was created just eight years ago to commercialize the open-source data processing platform Apache Spark, helping companies store vast amounts of data.

Open-source software has underlying code that's available developers to use and, in some cases, modify with few or no restrictions. Open source software is generally available free of charge, but companies build commercial businesses around it by offering add-on services such as customization, consulting and support, or by packaging disparate open-source tools into proprietary product suites.

Companies like MongoDB and Databricks, which have developed market-leading products that work rapidly across the major cloud vendors Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are thriving as customers invest in moving their data and applications from traditional data centers to the cloud.

MongoDB said second-quarter revenue climbed 44% to $199 million, while its Atlas cloud database grew 83% and now makes up more than half of total revenue.

"What we're hearing from customers is they need to move fast, because they're feeling a lot of pressure, either from people who are trying to disrupt their businesses or disruptors who are trying to disrupt the large incumbents," said MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria, in an interview on Friday with CNBC's "TechCheck." He said the company now has 29,000 customers, ranging from stalwarts like Toyota, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, and Verizon to "cutting-edge start-ups" like UiPath and DataRobot.

MongoDB said revenue for the full fiscal year will be $805 million to $811 million, up from its previous prediction of revenue up to $784 million. At the middle of the range, that would represent growth of 37% from the prior year.