Photos show space company Firefly's first rocket explode during launch above California

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket accelerates away from SLC-2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base on September 2, 2021.

The Alpha rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base's SLC-2 complex, climbing west over the Pacific.

Space company Firefly launched its inaugural Alpha rocket on a cloudless Thursday evening over the California coast.

But about 2½ minutes after launch, Firefly's rocket began flipping end over end and exploded in the air.

The flight termination system on Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket detonates after it launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on September 2, 2021.

The Vandenberg's Space Launch Delta 30 unit confirmed that it triggered the Alpha rocket's flight termination system, causing the explosion.

"A team of investigators will convene to determine the cause of the failure," Space Launch Delta 30 said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. The agency told CNBC in a statement that there were no reported injuries or damage to public property but is aware of reports regarding possible debris falling to the ground.

Firefly's Alpha rocket is grounded "until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety," the agency added.