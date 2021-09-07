Democrats eye reforms to Trump tax break for businesses as part of $3.5 trillion spending plan

Congressional Democrats are considering reforms to the 20% pass-through tax deduction as part of a $3.5 trillion federal spending package.

Democrats' proposal would phase out the tax break for business owners with taxable income exceeding $400,000, according to a discussion list obtained by CNBC. It would also make the tax cut available to more people below the $400,000 threshold by removing some existing restrictions.

A discussion list is a draft of ideas that lawmakers assemble before formally pitching them in the House or Senate. Democrats are weighing changes to the tax code to help raise money for up to $3.5 trillion in spending on climate, education, paid leave and other measures.

Reforms to the pass-through deduction would raise "significant revenue while providing a new tax cut for Main Street small business owners," according to the list.

The deduction, also known as 199A, was created by Republicans' 2017 tax law, President Donald Trump's signature legislative achievement. It lets the owners of pass-through businesses — such as sole proprietors, partnerships and S corporations — write off 20% of their business income.

Most of its benefits accrue to wealthy taxpayers.

In 2018, about 53% of its $40 billion value went to those with incomes over $500,000, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan body that reports to the U.S. Congress. By 2024, that share is expected to grow to 61% of a total $60 billion.