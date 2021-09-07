European markets head for mixed open, reflecting uncertain sentiment globally

European stocks are expected to open mixed on Tuesday, reflecting similar trade in their Asia-Pacific counterparts overnight.

London's FTSE is seen opening 22 points lower at 7,165, Germany's DAX 18 points lower at 15,908, France's CAC 40 down 1 point at 6,740 and Italy's FTSE MIB 6 points higher at 26,252, according to IG.

The sentiment in Europe continues a trend seen in the Asia-Pacific trading session. Shares in the region were mixed in Tuesday trade, as data showed China's August trade data came in above expectations.

China's exports jumped 25.6% year-over-year in August, customs data showed Tuesday — above expectations for a 17.1% rise by analysts in a Reuters poll.