WHO criticizes wealthy nations for hoarding Covid treatments and vaccines, saying it's prolonging pandemic

The World Health Organization condemned wealthy nations for stockpiling coronavirus vaccines, treatments and protective equipment, adding that their failure to fairly distribute those resources is fueling Covid outbreaks worldwide.

The criticism from two of the WHO's top epidemiologists came during a Q&A streamed Tuesday on the organization's social media channels. The WHO has been vocal about global inequities in Covid vaccinations since the immunization rollout began last winter, ramping up its calls for fairer distribution of inoculations in low-income countries as several developed nations have already immunized a majority of their populations and recently started administering booster doses.

"This is not just unfair, it's not just immoral, it's prolonging the pandemic," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid. "And it is resulting in people dying."

The WHO previously asked wealthy nations on Aug. 4 to stop distributing Covid boosters for at least two months, requesting that they reroute their surpluses to poorer countries in hopes of vaccinating 10% of the population of every country by the end of September. The organization has also set a December deadline for vaccinating 40% of the world's population.

The U.S., which has fully immunized 53% of its population, has already administered booster shots to more than 1.3 million people. The European Union has fully inoculated 57% of its population and is administering booster doses in France and the U.K., according to the United Nations.

Africa, by comparison, has fully vaccinated just 3% of its population against Covid and 26 countries on the continent have distributed less than half of their total vaccines, the WHO said in an article Thursday.