WHO warns countries are helping Covid thrive through inequitable vaccine distribution

General manager of Covid Recovery, Becky Board, prepares to administer the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in London to patient George Dyer, 90, at Croydon University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history on December 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The coronavirus is mutating and doing everything it can to survive, and it will continue to thrive if there isn't a more equitable distribution of vaccines across the globe, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

There are 42 countries that are now rolling out their initial doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and a majority of them are high-income nations, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing in Geneva. Only six of those countries are considered middle-income while no low-income countries have started their vaccination programs yet, he said.

"There is a clear problem that low and most middle-income countries are not receiving the vaccine yet," Tedros said.

The inequitable deployment of the livesaving drugs comes as the globe faces the most deadly part of the pandemic yet, the WHO warned. Covid-19 deaths have soared to record highs during the last few days as people in a number of countries have flouted public health advice, Tedros said.

More than 88.3 million people across the globe have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 1.9 million people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. For the first time since the pandemic began, the United States reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day alone on Thursday.

There's also are new and more contagious variants of the virus, like those identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, that have caused some countries to reinstitute lockdown measures to control further spread.