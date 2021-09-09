Amazon's top third-party seller in US plans to go public via SPAC

An Amazon.com delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility on February 2, 2021 in Hawthorne, California.

The top U.S. seller on Amazon's sprawling marketplace is getting in on the SPAC boom.

Packable, the parent company of Pharmapacks, said Thursday it plans to public through a merger with Highland Transcend Partners I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. The deal will value the combined company at $1.55 billion.

Pharmapacks began as a brick-and-mortar pharmacy business in 2010, and has since grown to become the No. 1 Amazon seller in the U.S., based on the number of consumer reviews, according to research firm Marketplace Pulse. The company offers a range of health, personal care and beauty products across several online marketplaces.

The SPAC is the latest sign that Amazon's booming third-party marketplace is luring investors, who see another opportunity to make money on the shoulders of the largest e-commerce site. The marketplace offers products from millions of sellers and now accounts for more than half Amazon's overall retail sales.

Over the past year, investors have been pouring money into aggregators like Thrasio and Perch, which are snapping up promising products and storefronts with the goal of using their data and operational expertise to turbocharge sales.

Thrasio is in talks to go public through a merger with a SPAC led by former Citigroup executive Michael Klein at a valuation that could top as much as $10 billion, Bloomberg reported in June.