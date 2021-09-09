Here's how long workers wait for a company's 401(k) matches to become their money

JGI/Jamie Grill

It appears most workers have to wait years for a company's 401(k) matching contributions to become entirely theirs. The majority (82%) of employers that offer traditional 401(k) plans say they match a portion of their workers' account contributions, according to a report from human resources firm XpertHR. However, the research shows that just 28% let employees immediately take full ownership of that extra amount. Otherwise, vesting times — how long you must work at the company for its matching contributions to be 100% yours — range from up to one year (13%) to six years (10%).

"Employers who do not [immediately] 100% vest the match do so because they want to reward longer-service employees," said Robyn Credico, managing director of retirement at Willis Towers Watson, a business advisory firm. Vesting either happens gradually — e.g., 20% of the match is credited after one year, 40% after two years, and so on — or occurs all at once after the vesting period. (And, of course, any contributions you make to your account are always 100% yours.) "The additional money saved by not vesting short-term employees can be used to provide a large match to longer-service employees," Credico said.

The median number of years that workers stay with an employer is 4.1 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The XpertHR report shows that 28% of employers require a waiting period of more than four years. Despite the potential for a long crediting schedule, it's still worth contributing at least enough to get your company match if you can afford to, experts say. "Even if you don't think you're going to stay at a particular company long enough to get the match, it's still worth contributing at least enough to earn it," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.

"Financial planners continually beat the 'save-for-retirement' drum, and the amount you need to put in a 401(k) to get the match is well below the amount you should save each year," Hauer said. Additionally, you never know what the future may hold career-wise, she said. In other words, you may end up staying at a company longer than you originally anticipated. If you are able to contribute more than just enough to get the match, financial advisors generally recommend you do. The contribution limit for 2021 is $19,500, with workers age 50 and older allowed an extra $6,500 as a "catch-up" contribution for a total of $26,000. The most common matching formula, according to Fidelity Investments, is a 100% match for the first 3% of your salary that you contribute, with a 50% match for the next 2%.