Stimulus payments triggered millions of IRS ‘math error’ notices. The same may be looming for child tax credit recipients

Getty Images

There has been a recent flood of "math error" notices from the IRS, which have been confusing for taxpayers and difficult to resolve, financial experts say. The IRS sent roughly 9 million such alerts from Jan. 1 through July 15, up from 628,997 in the same period last year, according to Taxpayer Advocate Service. About 7.4 million were related to stimulus payments. "Just resolving the problem is a massive problem in itself," said Larry Harris, a certified financial planner and director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina. As of Aug. 27, there was a backlog of 9.2 million unprocessed individual returns, including 2020 filings with errors, according to the IRS.

"One of the biggest issues we're having is the reconciliation of stimulus payments," said Dan Herron, a San Luis Obispo, California-based CFP and CPA with Elemental Wealth Advisors. With multiple payment options and limited tracking, there has been a heap of discrepancies between the IRS and taxpayers, he said. Math error notices typically reflect an adjustment to someone's account, such as a balance due, or a smaller or larger refund. However, some notices may lack important details. "The IRS is sending out balance due notices with no calculation or explanation analysis," said Herron.