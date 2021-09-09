Walmart reportedly ends quarterly bonuses, as it raises employees' hourly pay

Walmart said it will end quarterly bonuses, as it raises hourly wages for store employees and other workers, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

In a memo to employees, the big-box retailer said it will eliminate the additional pay on Jan. 31, 2022 and roll it into its workers' base pay, according to the report. The bonuses — dispersed four times per year — have been paid out for decades.

A Walmart spokeswoman has been contacted for comment.

The latest announcement comes on the heels of another wage change. Walmart announced last week that it would raise its minimum wage to $12. It said that would amount to at least a dollar increase in hourly wages for more than 565,000 store workers.

Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage is now $16.40, according to John Furner, the CEO of Walmart U.S.

Many companies have raised wages and sweetened perks as they try to attract and retain workers in a competitive labor market — but Walmart has lagged behind other retailers like Target and Amazon that have already hiked its starting pay to $15 an hour.

Walmart has emphasized other benefits, including a program that covers the cost of college tuition and textbooks for employees.