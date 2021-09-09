What to watch today: Dow set to open lower after closing down three sessions in a row

Chinese stocks that trade in the U.S. were lower in premarket trading after Chinese regulators called NetEase and others for an interview to remind them of videogame restrictions on kids. In a statement, China's propaganda department, cyberspace regulator and other authorities said they would "seriously deal with" any violations of their rules. (CNBC)

Shares of GameStop (GME), the original meme stock, lost 7% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the videogame retailer reported its second-quarter loss narrowed on a year-over-year basis. GameStop, whose stock was still up more than 900% in 2021, did not provide an outlook during its post-results call. The company also said the SEC has requested additional documents for a probe into GameStop and other companies' trading activity (CNBC)



Lululemon (LULU) shares soared roughly 14% in the premarket after the athletic and leisure apparel maker late Wednesday reported second-quarter profit and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company has benefited from consumers buying its clothes for their stay-at-home wardrobes. But now, many people are also seeking out stretchy pants and other comfort pieces for their return to the office. Lululemon offered a better-than-expected outlook. (CNBC)

United (UAL) employees granted exemptions to the company's vaccinate mandate for religious reasons will be put on temporary unpaid leave starting next month, the airline told staff Wednesday, citing the recent rise in Covid cases. United also said that if an employee's request for a religious exemption is denied, they must be vaccinated within five weeks of the denial notice and get the first shot by Sept. 27, or they will be terminated. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost Covid vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant, which is killing thousands in the U.S. each week and jeopardizing the nation's economic recovery. Biden is expected to push vaccine mandates for workforces and schools. He'll talk about new ways to increase testing and promote mask requirements. The president will emphasize steps to help the economy as well as moves to improve treatment for those with Covid. (AP)



* Cleveland-Cliffs says bonuses to get Covid vaccine helped increase worker uptake (CNBC)

* Live Nation says audiences eagerly returning to live shows, even with Covid policies (CNBC)

California has become the second state in the nation, following Hawaii, to impose a Covid vaccination mandate for school staff. It comes as schools across the the state are reopening during the worrisome spread of the delta variant. (Los Angeles Times)



* Los Angeles County Board of Education considers requiring shots to eligible students for in-person learning (Deadline)

Bitcoin was steadier Thursday after Ukraine became the fifth country in as many weeks to lay down some ground rules for cryptocurrencies, a further sign governments around the world are realizing that bitcoin and other digital coins are here to stay. In a nearly unanimous vote, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a law that legalizes and regulates crypto. The bill, set in motion in 2020, goes to the desk of Ukraine's president. (CNBC)



* El Salvador’s new bitcoin wallets could cost Western Union $400 million a year (CNBC)

Prosecutors called Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes a liar and a cheat Wednesday while her attorneys argued the company's failure was not a crime. The long-anticipated opening statement were heard during a five-hour hearing. Holmes' trial is expected to last weeks. (CNBC)

A Los Angeles megamansion once expected to list for $500 million has gone into receivership after the owner defaulted on more than $165 million in loans and debt, according to court filings. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air estate, known as "The One," is expected to be relisted at a lower price in the coming months, according to people familiar with the property. (CNBC)

The National Football League is ready to start its 102nd season on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL's overall opponent remains Covid, with more variants developing and fears of another wave of cases in the fall. (CNBC)



* NFL names Verizon 5G partner in 10 year deal, promising enhanced fan experiences at stadiums (CNBC)