European markets set to inch higher as global sentiment rebounds

LONDON — European markets are set for a cautiously higher open on Friday, tracking global counterparts as sentiment rebounded following a rocky week.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 24 points higher at 7,048, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 32 points to 15,655 and France's CAC 40 is expected to open up around 15 points at 7,000, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is still on track to end the week in the red.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed in Friday trade as Hong Kong-listed stocks affected by China's regulatory crackdown bounced back, after potential further action from Beijing on gaming companies was revealed to not be as harsh as first reported.

Stateside, stock index futures were higher in early premarket trading on Friday after Wall Street notched a fourth consecutive day of losses on Thursday.

Weekly jobless claims figures on Thursday indicated that the U.S. labor market recovery remains on track, as the number of initial unemployment filings last week fell to 310,000, the lowest for nearly 18 months.