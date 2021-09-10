Investing for stagflation: Bank of America’s Hartnett says we are in the first phase

A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Stagflation is upon us, according to Bank of America global investment strategist Michael Hartnett.
The combination of stagnation and inflation is a rare period of low growth and rising prices.
Stagflation has come back on investors' radar as many fear that the burst in post-pandemic activity could start to slow, while inflation may accelerate to high levels with an ultra-easy monetary policy in place.
During the 1970s, stagflation was first recognized when an oil shock and a depreciation in the dollar led to a simultaneous surge in price pressures and the unemployment rate.