Investing for stagflation: Bank of America’s Hartnett says we are in the first phase

A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2021.

Stagflation is upon us, according to Bank of America global investment strategist Michael Hartnett.

The combination of stagnation and inflation is a rare period of low growth and rising prices.

Stagflation has come back on investors' radar as many fear that the burst in post-pandemic activity could start to slow, while inflation may accelerate to high levels with an ultra-easy monetary policy in place.

During the 1970s, stagflation was first recognized when an oil shock and a depreciation in the dollar led to a simultaneous surge in price pressures and the unemployment rate.