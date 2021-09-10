NFL star Alvin Kamara leaves Klutch Sports Group and signs with management company Quality Control

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

National Football League running back Alvin Kamara has changed agents again.

The New Orleans Saints star departed powerhouse agency Klutch Sports Group — home to National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James — and aligned with Atlanta-based Quality Control Sports Management.

On its website, Quality Control features Kamara and other NFL players. The firm's stable includes Los Angeles Rams wideout DeSean Jackson after it acquired Terra Firma Sports Management last June.

Quality Control also represents Major League Baseball players and is a powerhouse in the music industry with a history of managing global artists, including Cardi B and hip-hop group Migos.

Kamara, 26, is under contract with the Saints until at least 2025 after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million deal last September. It's the second-highest contract in the NFL among running backs, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, who has a deal valued at $90 million.

Klutch landed Kamara in 2020 after his former agency Revolution Sports was sold to Klutch, which helped launch its football division. Klutch is led by prominent NBA agent Rich Paul and operates under the entertainment company United Talent Agency following a 2019 investment.