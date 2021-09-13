European markets set for tepid start to the new trading week

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open flat to lower on Monday, with investors continuing to weigh up the European Central Bank's latest policy decision and inflation data.

London's FTSE is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,025, Germany's DAX 15 points lower at 15,595, France's CAC 40 down 15 points at 6,649 and Italy's FTSE MIB 25 points lower at 25,647, according to IG.

European investors continued to digest the European Central Bank's decision last week to slow down bond buying under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) in response to higher inflation and stronger GDP growth across the euro zone.

The ECB also modestly revised up its medium-term inflation forecasts, a move that followed data showing euro zone inflation notched a decade high of 3% in August.