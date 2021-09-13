House Democrats' plan drops repeal of a tax provision for inheritances

House Democrats on Monday revealed a package of tax hikes on corporations and the rich without President Joseph Biden's proposed levy on inherited property at death, according to an outline from the Ways and Means Committee.

Currently, heirs may delay taxes on inherited gains until they sell the property. They also receive a tax provision, the so-called step-up in basis, adjusting the asset's purchase price to the value on the date of death, saving taxpayers $41 billion per year, according to an estimate from the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Biden has called for treating inheritances like a sale, requiring heirs to pay taxes on death, with an exemption for gains over $1 million for single filers and $2.5 million for married couples.

The measure along with capital gains tax increases may generate $213 billion over 10 years, according to estimates from the Tax Foundation.

However, the House Ways and Means Democrats dropped Biden's proposal from their tax plan, shifting to other levies to fund their $3.5 trillion spending plan.