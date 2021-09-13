Starting your holiday shopping early may help you save money and avoid headaches

igor_kell | iStock | Getty Images

When shopping early makes sense

If you start early, you may find some deals and will be able to compare prices with no pressure. Just stick to your list. "One of the risks of starting early is maybe overbuying," Rossman said. The big reason to get a jump on your gift-buying is concerns over inventory, since Covid has disrupted the supply chain.

If there is something you really want, you may be taking a gamble by waiting for a discount, Ellsworth said. If you value the specific product over getting a bargain, the ideal time to act is September and October. That goes especially for toys — not only will there be supply chain issues but there may be massive demand. Some Lego advent calendars are already selling out, Ellsworth noted. Other hot items include Squishmallows and a plush toy of the Morris character from the Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings." "Keep an eye on what toys you want to buy and buy them ASAP," Ellsworth said. If you wait until Black Friday deals for appliances, don't count on getting them for the holidays. Your better bet for holiday availability is to look for sales now, she advised. Meanwhile, furniture has had immense shipping delays, so that isn't even in the running for an end-of-year delivery.

Kate Ellsworth Executive editor of commerce content at Reviewed

Video game consoles will also be impossible to find this season, Ellsworth said. When the PlayStation 5 or XBox are released, they sell out in minutes. "Do not wait for any sale. They will not go on sale," she advised. "They will drop. Buy them immediately." The best bet is to follow Twitter accounts that keep track of expected restocks. The new Nintendo Switch is coming out Oct. 8 and will also sell out quickly, she said. Another thing to take into account is shipping rates if you are shopping online. The U.S. Post Office already announced it is temporarily hiking rates starting Oct. 3. FedEx and UPS are expected to follow suit, Ellsworth said.

Lean apparel inventory

When it comes to apparel, such as sweaters, boots and holiday clothing, you are better off waiting until November, Jeffries retail analyst Janine Stichter said. That's because right now retailers aren't fully stocked thanks to delivery delays. "Everything is backlogged," she said. However, make your move once stores are stocked, which Stichter expects in November. While retailers typically tend to replenish merchandise during the holiday season, that will be unlikely this year. "If you don't buy it and it sells out, it won't become available again," Stichter said.

The best time for deals