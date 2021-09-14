Asia-Pacific shares mixed following Dow bounce; U.S. inflation data for August ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. consumer inflation data for August. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.35% while the Topix index advanced 0.37%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.53%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.14%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% higher.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a five-day losing streak, jumping 261.91 points to 34,869.63. The S&P 500 edged 0.23% higher to 4,468.73. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped fractionally to 15,105.58. Looking ahead, the U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be released on Tuesday stateside, with expectations that it will likely show inflation stateside continuing to run hot.

Currencies and oil