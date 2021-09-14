Former Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson III sees potential in American Cornhole League -- now he's an investor

John Thompson III, head of the athlete development and engagement department for Monumental Basketball, poses for a portrait on July 22, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Former Georgetown University men's basketball coach John Thompson III is now an owner of a cornhole sports company.

Thompson III and Asland Capital Partners CEO James Simmons III invested in the American Cornhole League. The transaction is ACL's first funding round, but specific terms were not provided.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Thompson III, the son of legendary Georgetown University coach John Thompson, explained the investment in ACL, adding the league is positioned to increase revenue over this decade due to its growing popularity.

"You kind of chuckle when you think about it," Thompson III said of investing in cornhole. "But as you dive in and do the research, cornhole is one of the fastest-growing activities in the world."

ACL launched in 2016 in South Carolina. The company has successfully leveraged the popular game -- which requires participants to toss bags of corn kernels onto a platform for points -- into a TV sport similar to bowling.

ACL lured media agreements NBCUniversal, Disney-owned ESPN and signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS last December. ESPN said viewership of ACL content is up 3% year-over-year compared to 2020. ACL's most-viewed airing in 2021 was the Pro Invitational, which averaged 468,000 average viewers.