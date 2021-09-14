Here's how much money you should have in your retirement accounts by age 30, 40, 50 and beyond

You can use your current salary to estimate how much money you'll need for retirement.

People should aim to retire with around 10 times their current income, according to a list of benchmarks put together by Fidelity.

The amount of money you'll need will have to be adjusted to fund your desired lifestyle, but using these numbers as a guide should help you to retire comfortably.

Check out the video to learn how much you should have in retirement savings by age 30, 40, 50 and beyond.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.