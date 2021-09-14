Treasury yields rise ahead of inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields rose early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed nearly 2 basis points to 1.341% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point at 1.917%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

August's consumer price index is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a hotter reading expected. The CPI is forecast to have risen 0.4% in August month on month and 5.4% year on year, according to a Dow Jones consensus estimate. Inflation data is being closely watched by the Federal Reserve, as it considers when to start tightening monetary policy. The Fed is due to kick off its latest two-day policy meeting next Tuesday. Steven Bell, chief economist at BMO GAM, said on Tuesday that he expected the Fed to confirm plans to start tapering bond purchases at the end of the year.