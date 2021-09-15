Savings app Acorns hires former Amazon executive as president, says crypto investing is coming

Investing and savings app Acorns has hired a former Amazon executive and fintech CEO to lead day-to-day operations ahead of the start-up's debut as a public company, CNBC has learned.

The company is set to announce Wednesday that it named David Hijirida as president, according to CEO Noah Kerner. Hijirida started his career in strategy roles at traditional banks, spent 12 years at Amazon managing areas including global payments and advertising, and was CEO of digital bank Simple Finance from 2018 until it was shuttered in May.

Acorns is stocking up on seasoned managers ahead of its expected public listing later this year. In May, the firm disclosed that it was merging with Pioneer Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, at a $2.2 billion valuation. Last month, it named Twitter executive Rich Sullivan its new chief financial officer.

"David obviously has a great depth and breadth of financial services and technology experience," Kerner said in a phone interview. "He's got a really a great combination of fintech, payments, operations and also product development experience."

The appointment of Hijirida will allow the CEO to focus on his vision for the fintech firm, including future products and branding, Kerner said. Acorns has more than 4 million paying subscribers and aims to reach 10 million by 2025, he said.