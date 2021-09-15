Goldman Sachs is acquiring buy now, pay later fintech GreenSky for $2.2 billion

Goldman Sachs is acquiring digital lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance.

The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the transaction, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.

"We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in the release. "GreenSky and its talented team have built an impressive, cloud-native platform that will allow Marcus to reach a new and active set of merchants and customers."

GreenSky shares jumped 44% in premarket trading before they were halted.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.