Women are still behind men when it comes to retirement savings. What they can do to build security

Women are more worried than men when it comes to saving enough for retirement.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped.

Some 60% of women said they were concerned they wouldn't be able to achieve a financially secure retirement, according to a February 2021 survey from the National Institute on Retirement Security. That's compared with 51% of men (still a daunting number) who said the same.

Women were also more likely to say that an employer-sponsored plan alone wasn't enough to save for retirement, according to the survey. Women also said that saving for retirement has only gotten harder, citing things such as the rising costs of long-term care, wage stagnation, lack of pensions, greater debt and little help when it comes to saving for retirement.

"When you look at women's views towards retirement, they are a bit more pessimistic about their own situations and also the ability of others to save enough for retirement," said Dan Doonan, executive director of the National Institute on Retirement Security. "They also seem to have a better handle on the fact that retirement's getting more challenging over time."

The Covid impact

The gap between what men and women have saved for retirement has long been documented. In 2016, the median household income for women 65 and older was $47,244, including earnings and income from retirement, property and Social Security, according to a May 2020 paper from the National Institute on Retirement Security. For men 65 and older, the figure was $57,144.

There are many things that contribute to a gender gap in retirement savings. Women, for example, still generally make less than men and take more time out of the workforce to care for children or family. Women also tend to outlive men, meaning they need more savings in their later years.

"Some of this is outside of retirement infrastructure. The wage gap continues to exist between men and women, and it follows women into retirement," said Doonan.