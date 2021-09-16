All-electric aircraft from Rolls-Royce completes maiden flight in Britain

Rolls-Royce's first all-electric aircraft has completed its maiden flight, soaring across skies in the U.K. for around 15 minutes this week.

In a statement, the company said the aircraft's trip on Wednesday marked "the beginning of an intense flight-testing phase" that would involve the collection of performance data on its electrical power and propulsion system.

According to Rolls-Royce, the airplane — dubbed the "Spirit of Innovation" — utilized a 400 kilowatt electric powertrain "with the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft." Eventually, the firm wants the aircraft's speed to exceed 300 miles per hour.

The Spirit of Innovation is the result of a program called ACCEL, or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight. Partners in the initiative include electric motor and controller specialist YASA and Electroflight, which Rolls-Royce described as an "aviation start-up." YASA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.

In terms of funding, 50% has come from the Aerospace Technology Institute in partnership with the U.K. government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate U.K.



In a statement issued alongside Rolls-Royce's announcement, U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the aircraft's flight was "a huge step forward in the global transition to cleaner forms of flight."