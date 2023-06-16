Converting gas-powered cars to EVs is a booming business

In this article GM

Interest in electric vehicles is at an all-time high, with sales of new EVs up 55% in 2022 compared with the year prior. But there are still a lot of gas cars on the roads today, and it's likely there will be for a long time. A burgeoning industry is breathing new life, and power, into internal combustion vehicles by converting them to electric. Both the shops and aftermarket community are growing substantially to meet the new demand.

Andrew Evers

"This is a 1976 BMW 2002 — really fun-to-drive car but underpowered," Michael Bream, founder and CEO of EV West, told CNBC. "This particular customer decided that he wanted to go what we call 'the whole hog,' and he's doing the 550 horsepower Tesla drive unit in this." Bream's shop, based in San Diego, California, is one of the early pioneers in EV conversions and has become so popular it has a four-to-five-year wait to get in the door. "Being involved in electric cars right now is like being involved in computers in the '90s ... we want this transition to sustainable fuels to be fun and exciting for people that are a part of car culture and automobile enthusiasts," Bream said. In addition to conversion shops, there is a fast-growing community of DIYers taking these projects on themselves. The complexity of electric vehicles can be intimidating, but that hasn't stopped 14-year-old Frances Farnam, who is working on converting a 1976 Porsche 914. She got the car three years ago and has been documenting the process on her YouTube channel, Tinkergineering.

Andrew Evers