Apple's next big technology was absent at the iPhone 13 launch, but Tim Cook says he's still a fan

At Apple's annual launch event this week, it revealed new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, all of which were refinements of previous models.

What Apple didn't release, however, was a new kind of product — Apple's "next big thing" which customers hope will be extremely cool and investors hope will drive another decade or more of Apple growth, like the iPhone did before it.

In previous years, Apple and its CEO Tim Cook have emphasized "augmented reality," or AR, which is a term for a collection of technologies that use advanced cameras and modern chips to be able to understand where objects are in relation to the user and place computer graphics or information over a screen showing the real world.

Eventually, believers like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg say augmented reality technologies will be bundled into a headset or glasses, which could represent a sea-change for the technology industry like how the original iPhone's touchscreen created billion-dollar companies.

But at Tuesday's event, augmented reality technology didn't make an appearance, except for a brief mention of one AR app that runs on iPads.

Justine Ezarik, who goes by iJustine on her popular YouTube page, brought up the lack of AR at the launch in a video interview with Cook posted after the event.

In his answer, Cook repeated some of the things he's said about AR in the past, but continued to be very bullish on the technology, calling himself "AR fan number one."

"I think AR is one of these very few profound technologies that we that we will look back on one day and went, how did we live our lives without it?" Cook said.

Cook said that the main uses for AR technology include education, collaboration and shopping for furniture while making sure it fits in the user's home.

"And that's at the early innings of AR," Cook said. "it will only get better."