European markets set for slightly higher open as global sentiment remains tepid

LONDON — European markets are set to nudge higher on Friday, outpacing other major markets as global investors continue to weigh the prospect of slowing economic growth.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 40 points higher at 7,067, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 80 points to 15,732 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 39 points to 6,661, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday after taking losses for much of the week as concerns about China's regulatory crackdown and slowing global growth weighed on risk sentiment. China Evergrande Group shares continued to plummet amid fears over its debt problems.

Stateside, stock futures were muted in early premarket trading as investors remain cautious during the traditionally weak month of September.

Investors in recent days have been reacting to softer U.S. inflation data which tempered expectations of imminent tapering of asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, and weak retail sales figures from China, which suggested a slowdown in the global economic recovery.

Back in Europe, French automaker Renault announced Thursday that it will ax up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France amid a mass transition toward electric vehicles.