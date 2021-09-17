Long-term care needs among retirees varies widely, new research shows

One of the biggest unknowns for retirees may be whether they'll eventually need long-term care — that is, help with daily living activities — and to what degree.

Many people may end up requiring little care if they need any at all, according to new research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. About 20% of 65-year-olds will not need any long-term care during the rest of their life, and another one in five will need only minimal support.

At the same time, though, about 25% will need significant help for more than three years. Another 38% will fall somewhere in the middle, needing a moderate amount of care for one to three years, the study shows.

A strong indicator of how much assistance a person will need? Whether they are healthy in their late 60s, according to the study.

Additionally, being married translates into less likelihood of needing long-term care, the research shows. For women, 19% of those who are married will need none at all, compared with 14% of those who are single. For men, 17% need no support if they are married, compared with 13% who are unmarried.

The uncertainty of long-term care is a challenge when it comes to retirement planning, experts say. In other words, it can be tricky to determine how to prepare for an unknown cost.