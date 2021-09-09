Top 1% dodge $163 billion in annual taxes, Treasury estimates

The top 1% of Americans may be dodging as much as $163 billion in annual taxes, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This estimate widens the so-called tax gap — the shortfall between how much is owed and collected — to $600 billion every year, the report outlines.

The Treasury doesn't define income levels on its analysis of the top 1%, but says the lost revenue is equal to all the levies paid by the lowest-earning 90% of taxpayers.

"I think it's a timely report because it's crunch time right now," said Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The report comes as Congress weighs a slate of budget proposals, including calls from President Joe Biden to boost IRS funding by $80 billion over the next decade to fight tax evasion from wealthy Americans.

IRS funding has dwindled since 2010, dropping by 19%, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and the agency lost more than 33,378 full-time employees from 2010 to 2020, the IRS reported.

"The IRS has been absolutely devastated," Marr said. "And it's been somewhat of a very lax period for people who avoid or evade taxes."