Climate change is biggest global problem we've seen since World War II, says PwC chairman

Climate change is the most formidable challenge the humanity has had to face since World War II, and will require similar levels of individual mobilization and collective cooperation.

"We need 8 billion people to make this a personal cause. The world has never seen a challenge like this probably since World War II," Robert Moritz, chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers, said on Monday at Climate Week NYC.

"And the reality is that we have to mobilize the whole world," Moritz said.

"Let me square this up for everybody: We are behind. The reality is, when you look at the numbers, when you look at the academic studies, at least our research would say we don't necessarily need to double the efforts, triple the efforts, we actually have to five-fold the increase of the change we need to do to decarbonize the world that is going on right now," Mortiz said.

To do that will require collaboration and cooperation across industries, sectors, stakeholders and leaders.

"How do we pull together all of the puzzle pieces and start to connect them, sector by sector, section by section, country by country to do this?" Moritz said.