Revolut, the $33 billion fintech player, is rolling out commission-free stock trading in the U.S.

Revolut, the global fintech player valued at $33 billion, will soon offer commission-free stock trading to U.S. customers for the first time, CNBC has learned.

The start-up is set to announce Tuesday that it secured a U.S. broker-dealer license, enabling it to compete with the likes of Robinhood and Square in the red-hot world of retail trading, according to CEO and founder Nik Storonsky.

Revolut has grown to become one of the dominant European consumer fintech firms since its 2015 founding by continually piling on new features. The app started out as a way for people to avoid currency conversation fees while traveling, but quickly added banking, trading and crypto features among dozens of products. It now has more than 16 million customers.

That approach helped it garner a massive $33 billion valuation in July from investors including Softbank and Tiger Global, firms that see London-based Revolut as a contender to create the first global financial super-app. But to get there, it needs to crack the U.S. market, where competitors from Robinhood to Chime have already staked out corners of the fintech ecosystem.

"We are building a single app where people can manage all aspects of their finances, from banking and foreign exchange, to cryptocurrency and stock trading," Storonsky said. "We're eager to break down common barriers to entry around stock trading such as account minimums and complex interfaces."

Revolut launched in the U.S. last year just as the pandemic began, and has since added high interest savings, small business banking, U.S.-Mexico remittances and cryptocurrency trading.